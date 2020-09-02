The Art Of Star Trek: Discovery Preview Pages

On December 22, The Art Of Star Trek Discovery, written by Paula Block and Terry J. Erdmann, will be released.

Here is the description of the book: “Star Trek: Discovery, the newest chapter in the Star Trek Universe, follows the exploits of Vulcan-raised science officer Michael Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery as they boldly go where no one has gone before.

“The Art of Star Trek Discovery explores behind the scenes of CBS‘s hit show, with cast and crew interviews, set photography, concept art and storyboards. With exclusive content from the first two seasons, this book is a must-have for every Star Trek fan.”

The book is being published by Titan Books, and will be one-hundred-and-ninety-two pages long. It will sell for $39.99.

To pre-order your copy of The Art of Star Trek: Discovery, head to the link located here.

Four preview pages can be seen by clicking the thumbnails below.

Source: Amazon