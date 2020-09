A new ad campaign from Uber Eats featuring Sir Patrick Stewart and Mark Hamill will tickle your funny bone. Note the different bats representing the U.S. and the U.K.

The next ad features the duo facing off over an air hockey table.

In the next video, Hamill gets his revenge, via Connect Four

“Honored to have battled it out with @hamillhimself,” said Stewart, via his Instagram account, “to settle one of the greatest debate of all time: what’s for dinner?”

Source: Uber Eats YouTube page