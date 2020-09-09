Star Trek: Year Five #14 Preview

IDW Publishing‘s Star Trek: Year Five #14 comic is in stores today, and fans can have a sneak peek at the issue before heading out to purchase it.

In Year Five #14, “As Captain Kirk prepares to run the gauntlet of his Klingon persecutors; Dr. McCoy attempts to expose a disturbing secret that stretches to the highest levels of Starfleet Medical, even if it costs him his career. The amazing conclusion of Guide of Fire.”

Written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly, and featuring art by Stephen Thompson, and covers by Thompson and J.J. Lendl, the thirty-two page issue will cost $3.99.

Click on thumbnails to see preview pages. More preview pages can be found at Comics Continuum.

