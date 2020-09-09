Yesterday, CBS Television Studios and Star Trek Global Franchise Group announced the Star Trek: The Pod Directive podcast, which will premiere on Monday, September 14.

“Announced earlier today by Tawny Newsome during the Star Trek: Lower Decks panel as part of Star Trek Day, Paul F. Tompkins (BoJack Horseman, Comedy Bang Bang) joins Newsome as co-host on the podcast.

“With unparalleled access to Star Trek luminaries, celebrity super-fans and behind-the-scenes creative professionals, Star Trek: The Pod Directive takes a smart, witty and thoughtful look at all things ‘Trek’ – both old and new. Offering a high-level discussion of the themes, ideas and characters that resonate across the history of the franchise’s storied universe, episodes will also explore the brand’s fifty-plus-year legacy and influence. Each episode features an in-depth personal interview with a notable guest, coverage of a Star Trek event or a discussion of a specific topic with one or more guests.

“Guests will include Ben Stiller (actor/producer), Reza Aslan (author/commentator), Michelle Hurd (actor, Star Trek: Picard), Kendra James (managing editor, StarTrek.com), Angelica Bastien (staff writer, Vulture), Mike McMahan (creator/executive producer/showrunner, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Stacey Abrams (politician/activist), Tig Notaro (comedian/actor, Star Trek: Discovery), Samantha Cristoforetti (ESA astronaut), Bill McKibben (author/environmentalist/activist) and Jeff Russo (producer/composer, Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek Short Treks). New episodes will drop weekly on Mondays through Nov. 9.

Fans can subscribe to or download Star Trek: The Pod Directive via StarTrek.com as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify or other podcasting apps.

Tawny Newsome is a sketch/improv comedian who wrote and performed her work on the Second City Mainstage in Chicago, and co-hosts the popular comedy-meets-culture podcast Yo, Is This Racist? Newsome has also appeared on IFC‘s Brockmire, Bajillion Dollar Propertie$, The Carmichael Show, Documentary Now and Sherman’s Showcase, and currently voices Ensign Mariner on Star Trek: Lower Decks for CBS All Access.

Paul F. Tompkins is a comedian and actor. Most recently, Tompkins was the voice of Mr. Peanutbutter on the Netflix animated series BoJack Horseman and currently co-hosts the Threedom podcast with Scott Aukerman and Lauren Lapkus.”

