Star Trek: The Next Generation Slot Game Premieres Today

Aristocrat Technology‘s Star Trek: The Next Generation Slot Game will make its premiere today at the M Resort Spa Casino in Las Vegas.

“Aristocrat‘s all-new EDGE X cabinet features two stacked, horizontal, curved 43″ LCD screens displaying panoramic views, with stereo symphonic surround sound and a virtual button deck, all in a cabinet that occupies a larger-than-life footprint.”

The game features “Warp 9 Spins, Borg Assimilation Bonus, Make It So Scatter Boost, and Encounter Free Games.”

Today and tomorrow, VIP guests can “board the Captain’s Bridge direct from the set of Star Trek: The Next Generation TV show and get their photo taken in a unique 180-degree camera experience.”

This Captain’s Bridge will be at the M Resort Spa Casino through October 4.

Below is a promotional video for the game.

Source: KTNV Las Vegas