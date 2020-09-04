Star Trek: The Artistry of Dan Curry Preview Pages

On November 10, Star Trek: The Artistry of Dan Curry, written by Dan Curry and Ben Robinson, will make its debut.

Here is the description of the book: “This hardback volume showcas[es] the diverse work of one of Star Trek‘s most talented alumni, Dan Curry, whose contributions to the TV shows and movies include visual effects, practical effects, title design and weaponry.

“With more than fifty years of history to its name, Star Trek is one of the world’s most treasured popular culture institutions, and seven-time Emmy award winner Dan Curry is one of its most enduring talents. His amazing contributions have ranged from directing, title design and concept art to practical on-set effects and weapon design. From The Next Generation to Enterprise, Dan’s incredibly diverse Star Trek work has resulted in some of the series’ most memorable moments.

“Star Trek: The Artistry of Dan Curry reveals the many and varied techniques used to produce some of the most spectacular visual effects used in the various series, while Dan also goes in-depth to divulge the secrets of some of his own personal favorite creations. This is a book for all Star Trek fans to treasure!”

The book includes photos and illustrations from Dan’s personal collection, along with contributions from various Star Trek cast members including Michael Dorn and Scott Bakula.

Published by Titan Books, Star Trek: The Artistry of Dan Curry will be two-hundred-and-four pages in length, and will cost $45.00.

To pre-order your copy of Star Trek: The Artistry of Dan Curry, head to the link located here.

Six preview pages can be seen by clicking the thumbnails below.

Source: Amazon