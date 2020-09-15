Star Trek Receives TCA Award

The Television Critics Association (TCA) awards were announced yesterday, and Star Trek was one of the winners.

“Our Heritage Award winner honestly needs no introduction,” said the TCA via their Twitter account; “but let’s try anyway. It’s perhaps the most significant sci-fi series in American TV history, and it spawned a massive, sprawling franchise that continues to this day. But everything goes back to the original @StarTrek!”

Below is the official announcement from TCA: “The Television Critics Association (TCA) was proud to bestow the Heritage Award upon Gene Roddenberry‘s landmark 1966 sci-fi epic Star Trek, in recognition of the groundbreaking series which brought the future to life — illustrating a unique vision that is equal parts hopeful and cautious as it explored issues such as bigotry, religion, politics, sexism, and human rights through timeless stories of love, war, intrigue, and adventure in outer space — with the help of a strong cast that was among the first to feature an African-American actress in a significant leading role.”

Some of the past Heritage Award winners include The Simpsons, 60 Minutes, The Sopranos, M*A*S*H*, Cheers, All in the Family, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and Deadwood.

Rod Roddenberry accepted the Heritage Award. A video of that can be seen at StarTrek.com.

Source: StarTrek.comvia TCA