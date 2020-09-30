Star Trek: Quibbles With Tribbles Book Review

Star Trek: Quibbles With Tribbles

By Glenn Dakin

Book Description:

“To make this head-scratching mash-up of Star Trek facts and Star Trek fictions, author Glenn Dakin and artist John Ross have recreated eight scenes from The Original Series and filled them with cunningly concealed continuity errors for fans to track down. How well do you know your stardates? How good is your memory of the Captain’s Log? Do those aliens belong at the ambassadors’ reception? Are the characters wearing the correct uniforms? And just what is that Klingon doing there?

“Keep track of your successes with the scorecard supplied and compare results with fellow fans. And just when you think you’ve spotted all the continuity errors and are ready to beam up to the Starship Enterprise for a well-deserved pat on the back, don’t forget that you also have to hunt down the items from every episode of The Original Series that are hidden somewhere in these beautifully detailed pages. Hours of fun, frustration and forum-searching await!

Anyone who wants a perfect score is going to need a true nerd’s knowledge of Captain Kirk’s indefatigable mission to spread enlightenment across the universe. Even then, you’re going to have to hunker down with all seventy-nine episodes of The Original Series and watch them again. After which you’ll probably realize you’ve missed something…”

Book Set-Up

Scorecard

How To Use This Book

To Nerdly Go

Star Trek: TOS Episode List

The Trouble With Tribbles

The Devil in the Dark

A Piece of the Action

Journey to Babel

The Enterprise Incident

Day of the Dove

The City on the Edge of Forever

Amok Time

Answer Guides

How Did You Do?

Review:

If you’re a fan of the original series, this is the book for you. In Quibbles With Tribbles, you have to find exploding Tribbles, continuity errors and scenes from other episodes, and this is a fun and engaging activity. The guide very helpfully includes an episode guide, in case one or two of the episode names has slipped your mind.

The art, created by John Ross, is just lovely. It was loads of fun going through every single detail trying to find errors or scenes from other episodes. Sometimes they’re easy, and occasionally not. I did well on finding the scenes from other episodes, but not always so well on continuity (and I’d like to argue one of them from the first challenge with the writer of the book).

It’s a really fun book and even when you’re finished, you have a beautiful book to go back to again just to look at all of the scenes.

I’d love to see one of these for all of the televised Star Trek series. I suspect I wouldn’t do as well on these, as my strengths are the original series and Deep Space Nine.

This would be a wonderful present for that Trek fan in your life, or for yourself. It’s well worth the price.

Book Information:

Author: Glenn Dakin

Publisher: Hero Collector Books/Nerd Search

Publication Date: Sept 22, 2020

ISBN-13: 978-1858758558

ISBN-10: 1858758556

Pages: 40

Star Trek: Quibbles With Tribbles is available as a hardback for $14.95 on Amazon.

To order, head to the link located here.