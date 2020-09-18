Star Trek: Picard Emmy Win

Earlier this week, the Creative Arts Emmys were announced and Star Trek: Picard was one of the winners.

Star Trek: Picard: Absolute Candor won the Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special. It beat out American Horror Story: 1984: True Killers, Hollywood: Jump, The Mandalorian: Chapter 6: The Prisoner, Pose: Love’s In Need of Love Today, and Westworld: Crisis Theory.

The team included James Robert MacKinnon (special makeup effects department head), Vincent Van Dyke (prosthetic designer), Richard Redlefsen (special makeup effects artist), Alexi Dmitriew (special makeup effects artist), Neville Page (prosthetic designer), and Michael Ornelaz (makeup effects artist).

Congratulations!

Star Trek: Picard: Et In Arcadia Ego: Part 2 was nominated for but did not win were the Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour). It lost out to Stranger Things: Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt.

The other award for which a Trek show was nominated but did not win was the Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-prosthetic) for Star Trek: Picard: Stardust City Rag, which lost out to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: It’s Comedy Or Cabbage.

Source: Variety