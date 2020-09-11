Star Trek Online: House Divided For PlayStation 4 And XBox One

PlayStation 4 and XBox One gamers waiting for Star Trek Online: House Divided are in luck with the announcement that the update is now available.

“Cryptic Studios and Perfect World Entertainment are excited to bring the epic House Divided update to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 8. This update ushers in the 20th season of the fan-favorite MMORPG that has explored and expanded the iconic Star Trek universe for ten years. House Divided gives players the chance to experience an epic Klingon-centric war story alongside Martok from Deep Space Nine.

Here are the features of the new update:

Klingon visual update – House Divided will see a visually revamped Klingon tutorial introduced, along with new cutscenes, voice acting (featuring Robert O’Reilly, JG Hertzler, and Rehka Sharma ) and more! In addition, characters like J’Mpok, Adet’pa (Rheka Sharma), Kagran and Worf have been given entirely new models, as have several classic Klingon ships, and there are new hair and face options for male Klingon Captains. This is the only the beginning of the Year of Klingon, and the classic updates will continue as we move forward.

– The House Divided story will see captains joined with the iconic Klingon General Martok. Remastered ships – Starships D7, Negv’har, Vor’cha and B’rel are all receiving visual updates to keep them in line with current ships.

– Starships D7, Negv’har, Vor’cha and B’rel are all receiving visual updates to keep them in line with current ships. Event – The update includes a new month-long House Divided event for players to participate in. They can receive Red Angel suit/armor, and a five-person space TFO There will also be a new Angel’s Wake Lockbox — which contains the Ba’ul ship seen in the Star Trek: Discovery episode The Sound of Thunder, and Ba’ul Obelisk from Season 2 of Discovery.

“After sending herself and players through time with stolen Federation technology, J’Ula, sister of T’Kuvma (Discovery), finds herself at war as the modern Klingon Empire has done the unthinkable and allied themselves with the Federation. J’Ula and her lieutenant Aakar (Grandfather of Gowron) have taken it upon themselves to call their true Klingon brethren to arms. It’s now up to players to quell this rebellion alongside Martok (Deep Space Nine) and maintain the newly founded peace within the Federation.

“This new epic war story brings two new playable episodes to Star Trek Online that all Star Trek fans are bound to enjoy.”

Source: Press Release