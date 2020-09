International fans won’t have to wait too long to see Star Trek: Discovery Season Three after it begins airing in the U.S. and Canada.

Season Three begins on October 15 in the U.S. and Canada, and international fans will see the first episode of the third season on October 16 on Netflix.

Season Three will run for thirteen episodes and the international finale of the season will air on January 8, 2021.

Source: News on Netflix