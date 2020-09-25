Star Trek: Discovery Season Four Begins Filming

Star Trek: Discovery Season Three hasn’t yet begun airing, but it appears that filming on Season Four has begun.

A sign was spotted by Moe Khalaf that said “Star Trek Discovery Season 4 Cast & Crew Entry Gate 2.”

Season Three will begin on October 15 and 16, and will be set nine hundred and thirty years into their future. Things are very different when it comes to the Federation and the crew of Discovery will have their work cut out for them trying to set things right as well as having to deal with being in the future away from their families and all they know.

