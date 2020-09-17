Star Trek At New York Comic-Con

CBS All Access has released its schedule for panels at this year’s virtual New York Comic Con, which will take place from October 8-11.

On Thursday, Oct. 8 at 12:00 PM, ET/9:00 AM, PT, the Star Trek Universe panel will take place. This panel features “exclusive conversations with casts of Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Discovery, and surprise guests.”

“Join the creator of Star Trek: Lower Decks, Mike McMahan, and series voice cast for a special edition of CBS All Access‘ official Star Trek after-show, The Ready Room, as they dive into the season one finale with host Wil Wheaton. Voice cast appearing include Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore and Gillian Vigman.

“Be the first to learn the latest about Star Trek: Discovery before season three premieres on Thursday, Oct. 15, exclusively on CBS All Access. Join series stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman and Wilson Cruz; new cast members David Ajala, Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander; and series co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise, for an exclusive conversation on what’s in store for the U.S.S. Discovery crew. Moderated by Sarah Rodman of Entertainment Weekly.”

Information on the panels can be found at the NYCC YouTube page, found here and at Metaverse, found here.

Source: Press Release