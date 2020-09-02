Shout! Factory’s Star Trek Day Marathon

On September 8, Shout! Factory will be streaming five Star Trek documentaries beginning at 9 AM PT.

Here is the official announcement from Shout! Factory: “Shout! Factory TV proudly presents a marathon of Star Trek documentaries in celebration of Star Trek Day September 8, the anniversary of the original series’ 1966 broadcast debut. Tune in to see in-depth looks at Star Trek series across the years with five acclaimed documentaries and docuseries directed by William Shatner and Ira Steven Behr (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine showrunner) and David Zappone (producer of For the Love of Spock, The Captains).

“William Shatner’s incredible in-depth look at the creation, evolution and legacy of Gene Roddenberry‘s Star Trek comes to life in his four documentaries: The Captains, The Captains Close Up five-episode miniseries, Chaos on the Bridge: The Untold Story Behind Trek’s Next Generation and William Shatner’s Get a Life!. From directors Ira Steven Behr and David Zappone comes the critically acclaimed documentary feature What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Shout! Factory TV will also showcase Backlot: San Diego Comic-Con 2019: What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Panel to close a day full of Star Trek in-depth presentations.

“The Star Trek Day marathon begins [Tuesday], September 8 at 9 a.m. PT and can be viewed on ShoutFactoryTV.com; Shout! Factory TV’s Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Android apps; and the following digital streaming platforms: Twitch, Samsung TV Plus, Comcast Xfinity, Xumo, Vizio, Redbox, IMDb TV and STIRR.”

Viewing is free (ad-supported) or viewers can subscribe for an ad-free experience.

For more information, head to the link located here.

Source: Shout Factory