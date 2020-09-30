Quinto: I’d Put The Ears On Again

During his appearance on The Talk promoting his latest work on Netflix‘s The Boys in the Band, Zachary Quinto discussed reprising the role of Spock in the Star Trek film franchise.

“Would you like to put on the Vulcan ears a fourth time?” asked Eve, one of the hosts of The Talk.

“Absolutely,” replied Quinto, who last donned the Vulcan ears in Star Trek Beyond. “We talk about it all the time as the crew of the Enterprise. You know, we’re all incredibly close friends in real life. And all of us would welcome the opportunity to go back and keep telling those stories.”

The movies have been on again and off again, and Quinto added that it “seems like a bit of a saturated market at this point, so I’m not sure what the plans are for the future film version of the franchise.

“But, we’re all here, if they want to beam us up.”

Watch the short video below.

Source: The Talk