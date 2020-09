It’s Monday, and that means new photos for this week’s Star Trek: Lower Decks episode, titled Much Ado About Boimler.

In Much Ado About Boimler, “Mariner tries to impress her best friend from Starfleet Academy who is now a visiting Captain. Boimler is sent to a Starfleet medical ship after a transporter accident puts him ‘out of phase.'”

Star Trek: Lower Decks streams on CBS All Access on Thursdays.

Source: Press Release