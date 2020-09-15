McFadden To Host Podcast

Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s Gates McFadden will be hosting the Nacelle Company‘s Who Do You Think You Are podcast.

The Nacelle Company “develops, produces and distributes feature and documentary films” and TV shows. Past shows include Down to Earth with Zac Efron, The Movies That Made Us, The Toys That Made Us, Behind the Attraction, Mad About You, and more.

“As the name of my company suggests, I’m obviously a huge Trekkie,” said Brian Volk-Weiss, Founder and CEO of The Nacelle Company. “To be working with Gates McFadden on a project like this is a great honor.”

Who Do You Think You Are will be a ten-episode audio series, which is expected to be released later this fall.

Source: Deadlinevia Nacelle Company