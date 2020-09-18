IDW Publishing Trek Comics For December

In December, IDW Publishing will be releasing two Star Trek comics – Star Trek: Voyager: Seven’s Reckoning #2, and Star Trek: Year Five #18.

In Seven’s Reckoning #2, “Seven of Nine’s commitment to the Prime Directive will be put to the test as she finds herself being pulled deeper and deeper into an ancient conflict between two classes of the same alien species. As tensions continue to rise, it seems like old grudges may spiral into an all-out rebellion…”

Written by Dave Baker, with art by Angel Hernandez and covers by Hernandez and Jeffery Veregge, the thirty-two page issue will sell for $3.99.

Star Trek: Year Five #18 will also arrive in December. In this issue, “The Enterprise receives a distress call from Alpha Centauri and arrives to find a planet in the midst of a deadly global pandemic. But is nature responsible for this new virus, or is there something more sinister at play? The final voyages of the U.S.S. Enterprise continue.”

Year Five #18 is written by Jim McCann and features art by Angel Hernandez, and covers by Stephen Thompson, and J.J. Lendl. The thirty-two page issue will sell for $3.99.

Source: Comics Continuum