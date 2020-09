Fans of Star Trek: Lower Decks will be interested to hear of the release of FanSets pins based on the series.

Included are Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, and Rutherford; as well as Freeman, Ransom, T’Ana, and Shax.

The pins are available individually for $6.95 each or as a set for $49.95. To order yours, head to the link located here.

Source: The Trek Collective