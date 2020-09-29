Destination Star Trek London Postponed

In what will be no surprise given this year’s lengthy list of postponed conventions due to COVID-19, news has arrived that Destination Star Trek London has joined that list.

Here is their announcement: “Due to the ongoing situation with Covid-19 it is with great sadness we must postpone this November’s Destination Star Trek event in London. We hope you understand that our most important consideration is your health and safety and at the moment there is just no way to bring you the event that you deserve and ensure you are safe at it. So, we have decided to move Destination Star Trek to a time when we can hopefully all be together in a risk free environment, and so enjoy the event.

“The good news is that we have a new date of 12th to 14th November 2021, where all the Covid-19 issues should be behind us and we can bring you the best Star Trek event ever! We still plan to center it around Voyager‘s anniversary, since it’s not fair that we were not all able to celebrate it properly this year and we know they are still really looking forward to seeing you, as you are them! We will also be adding new guests from all corners of the Star Trek franchise, so maybe your favorite will be there, and we are always open to hearing suggestions!

“Our aim is always to bring you the best Star Trek event we can. With a new season of Discovery coming in October we have plenty of exciting new adventures to bring us into 2021 and through to November and an event that we promise will be worth the wait! We think we will all deserve an extra special party over the event!

“Thank you all for your patience and continued support.”

Source: StarTrek.com