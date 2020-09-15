CBS All Access Name Change Coming

Early next year, in addition to expanding its programming, ViacomCBS will rebrand CBS All Access as Paramount Plus.

“Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling,” said Bob Bakish, president-CEO of ViacomCBS. “With Paramount Plus, we’re excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy.”

After adding shows from BET, CBS Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and from the Paramount Pictures vault, and new shows to be produced, Paramount Plus will offer around thirty-thousand shows and films to viewers.

Five of the new shows will include:

The Offer – ten episode series based on producer Al Ruddy ‘s experiences of making The Godfather.

‘s experiences of making The Godfather. Lioness – a spy drama, based on a real life CIA program

MTV’s Behind the Music – The Top 40 – a “unique and intimate look at the forty biggest artists of all time.”

The Real Criminal Minds – a true crime docuseries

The Game

“The response from consumers in just the early weeks of the service’s expansion already illustrates the tremendous opportunity ahead of us in bringing these phenomenal ViacomCBS brands together in one premium streaming home under the new Paramount Plus name,” said Marc DeBevoise, chief digital officer, of ViacomCBS and president-CEO of ViacomCBS Digital.

Source: Variety