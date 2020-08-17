Wheaton To Narrate Ready Player Two Audiobook

Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s Wil Wheaton will be narrating the sequel to Ready Player One, titled Ready Player Two.

Ready Player Two is based on the novel by Ernest Cline. There is no official word on the plot yet, but it’s expected to follow the events of the first novel, set in 2045, where “reality is an ugly place.” the main character in that novel, Wade Watts spends his time in OASIS, a “vast virtual world where most of humanity spends their days.

“When the eccentric creator of the OASIS dies, he leaves behind a series of fiendish puzzles, based on his obsession with the pop culture of decades past. Whoever is first to solve them will inherit his vast fortune—and control of the OASIS itself.

“Then Wade cracks the first clue. Suddenly he’s beset by rivals who’ll kill to take this prize. The race is on—and the only way to survive is to win.”

Ready Player Two will be published in hardback, eBook and audiobook on November 24.

Source: Deadline