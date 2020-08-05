Wheaton In Rent-A-Pal

Will Wheaton takes on the character of Andy in Rent-A-Pal, a horror-thriller movie.

Set in 1990, Rent-A-Pal is the story of a lonely bachelor named David (Brian Landis Folkins), who “searches for an escape from his day-to-day life of caring for his aging mother (Kathleen Brady).

“While seeking a partner through a video dating service, he discovers a strange VHS tape called Rent-A-Pal. Hosted by the charming and charismatic Andy (Wheaton); the tape offers him much-needed company, compassion, and friendship. But Andy’s friendship comes at a cost, and David desperately struggles to afford the price of admission.”

Rent-A-Pal will be released in select theaters and on demand on September 11.

Source: EW