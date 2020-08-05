ViacomCBS Provides Update On Star Trek: Picard

During an interview with Decider about the relaunch of CBS All Access early next year, Marc Debevoise, ViacomCBS‘s chief digital officer, spoke briefly about Star Trek, including when to expect the second season of Star Trek: Picard.

“We will have twenty-three straight weeks of original episodes starting Thursday with Star Trek: Lower Decks, which is an animated comedy from one of the writers on Rick and Morty,” said Debevoise. “There’s huge interest in the show. It’s the most trailer views we’ve ever gotten for an original series. That runs for ten weeks, and then Discovery will start the week after and run for thirteen weeks. Star Trek: Picard Season Two will be ready sometime in 2021.”

Source: Decider