Upcoming GalaxyCon Events

There will be five virtual GalaxyCon events for August and September. The events include a free panel as well as several pay options for one-on-one or group chats, personalized video recordings, and signed autographs.

First up is the Wil Wheaton panel, which will take place on Sunday, August 23, at 2 PM ET.

Fans of the Better Late Than Never series need to attend the Meet Henry Winkler and William Shatner event, on Saturday, August 29, at 2 PM.

The next week will be an event for Deep Space Nine fans. Meet the Cast of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine will take place on Sunday, August 30, at 4 PM ET. Included on the panel will be Armin Shimerman, Nana Visitor, Alexander Siddig, Andy Robinson, Terry Farrell, and Chase Masterson.

On September 19 and 20, there will be two Star Trek: The Next Generation GalaxyCon events. The first, on Saturday, September 19, at noon ET, will feature Jonathan Frakes, John de Lancie and Gates McFadden. The second event, on Sunday, September 20 at 2 PM ET will feature Marina Sirtis, Denise Crosby, and Brent Spiner.

There are other events for fans of other sci-fi shows, including Doctor Who, Star Wars, and more. Head to the link located here for more information and to reserve your place.

Source: GalaxyCon