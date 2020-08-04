Star Trek: Year Five #13 Preview

IDW Publishing‘s Star Trek: Year Five #13 arrives tomorrow, but fans can have a sneak peek at the issue today.

In Year Five #13, “The Enterprise and her crew finally make it back to Federation space, but the Federation they find isn’t quite the same as the one they had left behind. Meanwhile, Aegis and Gary Seven’s grand design continues to take shape — and the consequences will be staggering.”

Written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly, Year Five #13 features art by Stephen Thompson, and covers by Thompson and J.J. Lendl.

The thirty-two page issue will cost $3.99.

Click on thumbnails to see preview pages. More preview pages can be found at Comics Continuum.

Source: Comics Continuum