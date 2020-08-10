Home Merchandise Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek: Picard Season One On Vinyl

Fans of Jeff Russo‘s Star Trek: Picard score who prefer vinyl will be able to purchase the soundtrack this autumn.

Due out around October 9, the limited-edition vinyl pressing comes on a “Transparent Green w/Splatter” vinyl.

Here is the track listing:

Side A (17:30)

  • Star Trek Picard Main Title
  • Star Trek Picard End Title
  • Walking With Number One
  • The Painting
  • Twins
  • Romulan Collusion
  • Trouble For Picard
  • Raffi Decides To Join

Side B (20:28)

  • Sizing Up Rios
  • Happier Times
  • Mystery Ship
  • Soji And Narek Waltz
  • Home Movies
  • Seven Needs Revenge

Side C (18:39)

  • Raffi Calls Bosch
  • Looking For Picard
  • Walking Around Nepenthe
  • Picard And Riker Reunite
  • Picard Bids Farewell

Side D (22:16)

  • Tal Shiar Admonisher
  • Sutra Arrives
  • Romulans Arrive Pt. 1
  • Talking To Data
  • The Crew Leaves As One
  • Blue Skies
  • Star Trek Picard Episode 110 End Credits (Full Version)

The Star Trek Picard (Original Series Soundtrack) – Transparent Green W/ Splatter Vinyl will cost $32.98 and can be pre-ordered here.

Source: Lakeshore Records

