Star Trek: Picard Season One On Vinyl

Fans of Jeff Russo‘s Star Trek: Picard score who prefer vinyl will be able to purchase the soundtrack this autumn.
Due out around October 9, the limited-edition vinyl pressing comes on a “Transparent Green w/Splatter” vinyl.
Here is the track listing:
Side A (17:30)
- Star Trek Picard Main Title
- Star Trek Picard End Title
- Walking With Number One
- The Painting
- Twins
- Romulan Collusion
- Trouble For Picard
- Raffi Decides To Join
Side B (20:28)
- Sizing Up Rios
- Happier Times
- Mystery Ship
- Soji And Narek Waltz
- Home Movies
- Seven Needs Revenge
Side C (18:39)
- Raffi Calls Bosch
- Looking For Picard
- Walking Around Nepenthe
- Picard And Riker Reunite
- Picard Bids Farewell
Side D (22:16)
- Tal Shiar Admonisher
- Sutra Arrives
- Romulans Arrive Pt. 1
- Talking To Data
- The Crew Leaves As One
- Blue Skies
- Star Trek Picard Episode 110 End Credits (Full Version)
The Star Trek Picard (Original Series Soundtrack) – Transparent Green W/ Splatter Vinyl will cost $32.98 and can be pre-ordered here.
Source: Lakeshore Records