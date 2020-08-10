Star Trek: Picard Season One On Vinyl

Fans of Jeff Russo‘s Star Trek: Picard score who prefer vinyl will be able to purchase the soundtrack this autumn.

Due out around October 9, the limited-edition vinyl pressing comes on a “Transparent Green w/Splatter” vinyl.

Here is the track listing:

Side A (17:30)

Star Trek Picard Main Title

Star Trek Picard End Title

Walking With Number One

The Painting

Twins

Romulan Collusion

Trouble For Picard

Raffi Decides To Join

Side B (20:28)

Sizing Up Rios

Happier Times

Mystery Ship

Soji And Narek Waltz

Home Movies

Seven Needs Revenge

Side C (18:39)

Raffi Calls Bosch

Looking For Picard

Walking Around Nepenthe

Picard And Riker Reunite

Picard Bids Farewell

Side D (22:16)

Tal Shiar Admonisher

Sutra Arrives

Romulans Arrive Pt. 1

Talking To Data

The Crew Leaves As One

Blue Skies

Star Trek Picard Episode 110 End Credits (Full Version)

The Star Trek Picard (Original Series Soundtrack) – Transparent Green W/ Splatter Vinyl will cost $32.98 and can be pre-ordered here.

Source: Lakeshore Records