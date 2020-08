Nine new photos have been released for Star Trek: Lower Decks: Moist Vessel.

In Moist Vessel, “Captain Freeman seeks the ultimate payback after Mariner blatantly disrespects her in front of the crew. A well-meaning Tendi accidentally messes up a Lieutenant’s attempt at spiritual ascension and tries to make it right.”

