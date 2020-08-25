Star Trek: Hell’s Mirror #1 Preview

Tomorrow, IDW Publishing‘s Star Trek: Hell’s Mirror #1 will arrive, but fans can see a preview of the comic today.

In Hell’s Mirror #1, “DeMatteis returns to Star Trek for the first time in nearly forty years! And it’ll be well worth the wait, as he tackles two of the franchise’s most popular concepts: Khan Noonien Singh and the Mirror Universe!”

Written by J.M. DeMatteis and featuring art by Matthew Dow Smith, and covers by Smith and George Caltsoudas, Hell’s Mirror #1 will be thirty-two pages in length and will cost $3.99.

Click on thumbnails to see preview pages. More preview pages can be seen at Comics Continuum.

Source: Comics Continuum