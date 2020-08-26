Star Trek: Discovery Reruns Coming to CBS On Air

CBS announced their program premieres for September and October today and included will be Season One of Star Trek: Discovery.

From their press release: “CBS announced today a slate of upcoming program premieres for September and October. The series include a mix of original news and alternative programming, and two scripted dramas and one comedy series making their broadcast network debuts.

It’s probable that COVID-19’s effect on creating new shows is responsible for part of the schedule, as there are less new ones to show.

“‘This is hardly a traditional fall season, but we are prepared with a strong slate of original content while our regular scripted series begin production,’ said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. ‘Based on our current timeline, we hope to start rolling out our previously announced fall series as they become available in November.”

“The first full season of CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery makes its broadcast debut Thursday, Sept. 24 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) as a special limited promotional run prior to its third season return on CBS All Access. The third season of the hit series, starring Sonequa Martin-Green, is scheduled to launch Thursday, Oct. 15 exclusively on CBS All Access, ViacomCBS‘ subscription video on-demand and live streaming service.”

Source: Press Release