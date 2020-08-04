Home Star Trek: Lower Decks

Six New Star Trek: Lower Decks Photos

Six New Star Trek: Lower Decks Photos

© CBS All Access

CBS All Access has released six new photos for the first episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks; Second Contact. Plus: four character promos.

In Second Contact, “Ensign Tendi has her first day of work on Starfleet’s U.S.S. Cerritos, where she meets fellow support crew members, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler and Rutherford. Meanwhile, Boimler is tasked with a secret special assignment and Rutherford attempts to keep his dating life intact while a sci-fi disaster strikes the ship.”

Click on thumbnails to see full-sized photos.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Below are four character promos:

Ensign Beckett Mariner:

Ensign Brad Boimler:

Ensign D’Vana Tendi:

Ensign Sam Rutherford:

Star Trek: Lower Decks airs this Thursday on CBS All Access.

Source: Press Release

Topics:

What do you think? Chat with other fans in the at The Trek BBS.

T'Bonz

Author

T'Bonz

Up Next

Star Trek: Lower Decks T-Shirt Club