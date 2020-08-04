Six New Star Trek: Lower Decks Photos

CBS All Access has released six new photos for the first episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks; Second Contact. Plus: four character promos.

In Second Contact, “Ensign Tendi has her first day of work on Starfleet’s U.S.S. Cerritos, where she meets fellow support crew members, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler and Rutherford. Meanwhile, Boimler is tasked with a secret special assignment and Rutherford attempts to keep his dating life intact while a sci-fi disaster strikes the ship.”

Click on thumbnails to see full-sized photos.

Below are four character promos:

Ensign Beckett Mariner:

The rebellious trendsetter that always gets the job done her way. @TrondyNewman is Ensign Mariner. #StarTrekLowerDecks pic.twitter.com/kleOKICome — Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) August 4, 2020

Ensign Brad Boimler:

The by-the-books dynamo that never breaks a rule. @JackQuaid92 is Ensign Boimler. #StarTrekLowerDecks pic.twitter.com/jLiLjgNcR7 — Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) August 3, 2020

Ensign D’Vana Tendi:

The medic that’s unflappable in the face of any crisis. @RealTomHankz is Ensign Tendi. #StarTrekLowerDecks pic.twitter.com/ariQsJJKRf — Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) July 28, 2020

Ensign Sam Rutherford:

The cyborg that keeps it together when everything is falling apart. @eugcordero is Ensign Rutherford. #StarTrekLowerDecks pic.twitter.com/7tNPmIcHKa — Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) July 27, 2020

Star Trek: Lower Decks airs this Thursday on CBS All Access.

Source: Press Release