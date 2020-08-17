See Star Trek: Short Treks For Free – U.S. Only

CBS All Access has announced that in celebration of their Emmy nomination for Star Trek: Short Treks (Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series), that fans in the U.S. can watch all six Star Trek: Short Treks for free for the rest of the month.

The episodes can be seen on CBS.com, CBS mobile apps, and CBS All Access on YouTube (that link is here.)

The episodes include:

Q&A – Ensign Spock’s ( Ethan Peck ) first day aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise doesn’t go as planned when he and Number One ( Rebecca Romijn ) are unexpectedly stuck together in a turbo lift. Written by Michael Chabon. Directed by Mark Pellington .

) first day aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise doesn’t go as planned when he and Number One ( ) are unexpectedly stuck together in a turbo lift. Written by Directed by . The Trouble with Edward – Newly minted Captain Lynne Lucero ( Rosa Salazar ) is excited to take command of the U.S.S. Cabot until she meets Edward Larkin ( H. Jon Benjamin ), an ornery scientist who believes he has found a revolutionary new use for Tribbles… Written by Graham Wagner . Directed by Daniel Gray Longino .

) is excited to take command of the U.S.S. Cabot until she meets Edward Larkin ( ), an ornery scientist who believes he has found a revolutionary new use for Tribbles… Written by . Directed by . Ask Not – When an attack on Starbase 28 leaves a surprise prisoner under Cadet Thira Sidhu’s ( Amrit Kaur ) watch, she is faced with making a decision that may threaten her standing in Starfleet. Written by Kalinda Vazquez . Directed by Sanji Senaka.

) watch, she is faced with making a decision that may threaten her standing in Starfleet. Written by . Directed by The Girl Who Made the Stars – When a lightning storm in space scares a young Michael Burnham, her father aims to ease her fears with a mythical story about a brave little girl who faced her own fears head on. Written by Brandon Schultz . Directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi .

. Directed by . Ephraim and Dot – Ephraim, a humble tardigrade, is flying through the mycelial network when an unexpected encounter takes her on a bewildering adventure through space. Written by Chris Silvestri and Anthony Maranville . Directed by Michael Giacchino.

and . Directed by Children of Mars – Twelve-year-old classmates Kima and Lil find themselves at odds with each other on a day that will change their lives forever. Written by Kirsten Beyer and Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman. Directed by Mark Pellington.

Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Akiva Goldsman, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. Star Trek: Short Treks are produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Source: Press Release