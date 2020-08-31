Picardo Joins Sci-Fi Film

Star Trek: Voyager‘s Robert Picardo has joined the cast of the science fiction film To Meet the Faces You Meet.

Picardo will take on the role of the film’s primary antagonist, Admiral Gillette.

Here is the synopsis of To Meet the Faces You Meet: “In the distant future, Admiral Gillette (Picardo), hoping to develop the deadliest war machine in history, thinks he has created the ultimate weapon: a pilot (Friz) symbiotically linked with an A.I. spaceship (MEAD: Mobile Extrasensory Autonomous Deceptor) possesses the ability to project illusions so convincing that they cannot be distinguished from reality. But errant programming has instilled MEAD with pacifist tendencies, making him useless for military purposes. Scheduled for “‘decommission,’ Friz and MEAD flee and are pursued across the solar system by bounty hunters and the Admiral – who has a personal vendetta.”

Others in the movie will include Samuel Hunt (Friz), Lillie Young (Phoebe), and Kassandra Wright (Tam). Voice actors will include Patrick Warburton (Timmy the Wunderbot), and Patton Oswalt (MEAD).

Filming will begin later this year.

Source: Press Release