New Images From Star Trek: Lower Decks: Envoys

© CBS All Access

It’s Monday and that means new photos from this week’s Star Trek: Lower Decks Envoy episode.

In Envoys, “After a high-profile mission goes awry, Boimler is further plagued with self-doubt when Mariner proves herself to be a more naturally talented sci-fi badass than he. Rutherford quits his job in engineering and explores other departments on the U.S.S. Cerritos.”

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Envoy can be seen this Thursday on CBS All Access.

Click on images to see the full-sized photos.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Source: Press Release

