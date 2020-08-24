IDW Publishing’s November 2020 Trek Comics

This November, IDW Publishing will release two Star Trek comics. They are Star Trek: Voyager – Seven’s Reckoning #1, and Star Trek: Year Five #17.

In Seven’s Reckoning #1, “After Voyager encounters a damaged alien ship deep in the Delta quadrant, what at first seems to be a simple repair mission becomes much more complicated for Seven of Nine as she becomes involved in an ancient conflict that will put her newfound humanity to the test. From writer Dave Baker (Action Hospital, F*ck Off Squad, Star Trek: Waypoint) and artist Angel Hernandez (Star Trek: Picard Countdown, Star Trek/Green Lantern).”

Seven’s Reckoning #1 will cost $3.99 and will feature covers by Hernandez and Jeffrey Veregge.

Star Trek: Year Five #17 will also be released in November. In this issue, “At last – the super secret origin of Gary Seven! Who was Gary Seven before AEGIS turned him into a time-traveling secret agent? What, exactly, does AEGIS want? Answers are revealed and secrets are exposed in this fully painted stand-alone spy thriller.”

The thirty-two page issue will be written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly. Art will be provided by J.K. Woodward, and covers by Marc Laming and J.J. Lendl.

Star Trek: Year Five #17 will cost $3.99.

Source: Comics Continuum