IDW Announces New Seven Of Nine Comic Book Series

Fans of Seven of Nine will surely be interested in a new comic arriving in November featuring her called Star Trek: Voyager – Seven’s Reckoning.

Below is the announcement of the four-issue miniseries: “This November, IDW Publishing journeys deep into uncharted space, and even deeper into the human heart of a Borg drone, with the release of Star Trek: Voyager – Seven’s Reckoning, a four-issue monthly comic book miniseries written by Dave Baker (Star Trek: Waypoint, Action Hospital), illustrated by Angel Hernandez (Star Trek: Picard—Countdown, Transformers), and colored by Ronda Pattison (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles).

“Seven’s Reckoning opens with the USS Voyager encountering a damaged alien ship deep in the Delta Quadrant. What at first seems to be a simple repair mission becomes much more complicated for Seven of Nine as she becomes ensnared by an ancient conflict, one that puts her newfound humanity to the test.

“‘As a lifelong Star Trek fan, being able to play my small part in advancing the ideals of a better tomorrow means the world to me,’ says Baker. ‘This plays directly into why I wanted to write the book to begin with. To put it simply, the stories we tell one another matter… and the stories we tell ourselves matter most of all.’

“‘After the amazing response to our Voyager one-shot set in the Mirror Universe, we’re thrilled to return to the Delta Quadrant for a full four issues,’ says editor Chase Marotz. ‘Dave Baker is a talented writer and huge Trek fan with a great understanding of the characters. Angel Hernandez, who has wowed fans with his work on Star Trek/Green Lantern and Picard—Countdown, keeps getting better and better, and Ronda Pattison will bring her unique palette to an all-new alien species that we think fans are going to love. We have a great crew and can’t wait for people to see where we’re going!’

“Star Trek: Voyager – Seven’s Reckoning #1 will be available with multiple cover variants for retailers and fans to enjoy, including Cover A by Angel Hernandez, Cover B featuring a cast photo of Seven of Nine as portrayed by Jeri Ryan, and a Retailer Incentive edition by Jeffrey Veregge (G.I. Joe, Red Wolf).”

Source: PreviewsWorld