Hibon To Direct Star Trek: Prodigy

Ben Hibon will be directing and co-executive producing Nickelodeon‘s Star Trek: Prodigy series.

Star Trek: Prodigy is about a “group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation.”

“Ben’s contributions to the world of animation are immeasurable, and we are so lucky to have his vision and creative genius on Star Trek: Prodigy,” said Ramsey Naito, Executive Vice President, Animation Production and Development, Nickelodeon Group. “As an incredible storyteller and a world builder with a distinct vision, his original approach paired with this beloved property will bring the characters to life in a whole new way.”

Harry Potter fans will remember the animated Tale of Three Brothers scene in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I. Hibon directed that animated scene.

“Getting the chance to work on an IP like Star Trek has been an incredible opportunity, particularly when partnered with the talented teams at Nickelodeon, CBS and Secret Hideout – who have been pushing the boundaries of what animation and serialized storytelling for younger audiences can deliver,” said Hibon.

Source: Deadline