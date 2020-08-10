Hawley Star Trek Movie On Pause

According to Deadline, the Star Trek movie written and to be directed by Noah Hawley (Fargo) has been put on hold.

Paramount‘s Emma Watts is “in the process of figuring out which way to go” for the Star Trek film franchise, dormant since Star Trek: Beyond.

The Hawley movie would have featured a new cast and “might be about a deadly virus,” something that might not be the best idea given the current pandemic.

Another story idea for a Trek movie is “based on an episode of the classic Star Trek series that takes place largely earthbound in a ’30s gangster setting.” This sounds like the original series’ A Piece of the Action.

So it looks like there is a plan to make a Trek movie – someday.

Source: Deadline