Home Cast & Crew

Garak-Bashir Romance Tonight At Sid City Social Club

Garak-Bashir Romance Tonight At Sid City Social Club

© CBS

Fans who ‘ship the Garak-Bashir romance need to tune in tonight to the Sid City Social Club.

Andrew Robinson and Alexander Siddig will perform a short fan-written play called Little Achievements. Little Achievements is “a fun little fluff fic come to life, written by a queer and neurodivergent fan with other queer and neurodivergent fans in mind. It’s set twenty years after the end of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and takes a look at where Garak and Bashir are now.”

The Sid City Social Club Zoom meeting where this reading will take place will happen tonight at 9 PM EDT, with a repeat performance on Friday, August 14 at 3 PM EDT. Little Achievements will be about fifteen minutes in length.

Head over to Sid City about five to ten minutes before the reading is due to happen. A link will appear when it is time to enter the room.

Source: Daily Star Trek Newsvia Almaasi Tumbler account

Topics: , ,

What do you think? Chat with other fans in the at The Trek BBS.

T'Bonz

Author

T'Bonz

Up Next

Kurtzman Wants More Short Treks