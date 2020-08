Entertainment Tonight has shared a promotional video from Star Trek: Lower Decks.

In the clip from Second Contact, Ensign Tendi Meets Mariner and Brad Boimler for the first time.

Mariner reminds Tendi and Boimler (as well as the audience) that “We’re not elite, we’re more like the cool, scrappy underdogs of the ship. You know, we don’t wash hands, we’re doing kick flips all the time…”

Click here to see the video. There is a short ad prior to the Lower Decks clip.

Source: ETonline