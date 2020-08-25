Details On William Shatner’s New Blues Album

William Shatner‘s new album, The Blues, will arrive on October 2.

The album “features appearances by former Steely Dan and Doobie Brothers guitarist Jeff ‘Skunk'” Baxter, as well as legendary Stax Records guitarist and producer Steve Cropper, former Elvis Presley guitarist James Burton, Ritchie Blackmore, Pat Travers, blues great Sonny Landreth, and noted British guitarist Albert Lee.”

Here is the track listing for The Blues:

Sweet Home Chicago featuring Brad Paisley

I Can’t Quit You Baby featuring Kirk Fletcher

Sunshine Of Your Love featuring Sonny Landreth

The Thrill Is Gone featuring Ritchie Blackmore

Mannish Boy featuring Ronnie Earl

Born Under A Bad Sign featuring Tyler Bryant

I Put A Spell On You featuring Pat Travers

Crossroads featuring James Burton

Smokestack Lightnin’ featuring Jeff ‘Skunk’ Baxter

As The Years Go Passing By featuring Arthur Adams

Let’s Work Together featuring Harvey Mandel & Canned Heat

& Canned Heat Route 66 featuring Steve Cropper

In Hell I’ll Be In Good Company featuring Albert Lee

Secrets Or Sins

The Blues release will be accompanied by an animated video for I Put A Spell On You. To pre-order The Blues, head to the link located here. The Blues is available as a vinyl record in one of three different colors; black, blue or purple. It is also available as an audio CD, MP3, or via Amazon‘s unlimited streaming service.

