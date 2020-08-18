Cross Passes

Ben Cross, best-known to Star Trek fans as Sarek in Star Trek (2009) is dead at the age of seventy-two.

Born Harry Bernard Cross in 1947, Cross began acting at a young age while still at school, and at twenty-two was accepted into the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London.

In 1976, he made his big screen debut in 1976’s A Bridge Too Far, followed in 1981 by Chariots of Fire, in which he played one of two British track athletes who competed in the 1924 Olympics.

Cross appeared in TV shows and movies including The Citadel, The Far Pavilions, Dark Shadows, First Knight, Trial & Retribution, Ben Hur, Ice, Steal the Sky, and more. His last role as Cardinal Mathews in The Devil’s Light wrapped less than ten days ago.

Cross died in Vienna, where he was undergoing treatment for cancer.

The actor is survived by his wife, Deyana Boneva Cross, and two children, Theo and Lauren.

Source: Deadline