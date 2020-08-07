Burton To Direct Documentary

Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s LeVar Burton will be directing a civil rights documentary series called Two-Front War.

Two-Front War is “an emotionally raw look at the connection between the fight for civil rights in America and the struggle for equality of Black soldiers in Vietnam.”

The documentary will “feature first-person accounts from Black veterans, activists, journalists, students and civilians at the forefront of a two-pronged war for freedom abroad and at home.”

“I have looked long and hard to find a subject that inspires me to want to bring my voice to the field of documentary filmmaking,” said Burton. “Both the Vietnam War and the movement for civil rights in America, are events that not only dominated my childhood and adolescence, they have gone a long way towards shaping the man and the storyteller I am today.”

“Two-Front War has been a passion project for us for nearly ten years and we are extremely excited to have LeVar’s truly unique point of view as director,” said Marc L. Reda of Lou Reda Productions. “With LeVar, we are confident we will find the perfect home for this limited series.”

Source: Deadline