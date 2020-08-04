A new live reading from Alexander Siddig and Andrew Robinson will be of interest to Star Trek: Deep Space Nine fans.

During two Sid City Social Club meetings, Siddig and Robinson did a live reading of a fanfic script, Alone Together: A DS9 Companion. Cirroc Lofton, Nana Visitor and Armin Shimerman also took part in the episodes, which are roughly a half-hour each.

Episode One, These Days, “introduces us to Dr. Julian Bashir and Elim Garak some twenty-five years after we last saw them. We begin the story as Bashir goes to visit his old friend on Cardassia.

Episode Two, Sources, features Siddig, Robinson, and Cirroc Lofton.

Episode Three, Tango, features Siddig, Robinson, Lofton, and Nana Visitor.

Episode Four, With Grace, features Siddig, Robinson, Lofton, and Armin Shimerman.

