Virtual Trek Con Deep Space Nine Panels

Fans of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine will surely want to watch the Deep Space Nine panels that took place over the weekend at Virtual Trek Con.

The panel shown below featured Ira Steven Behr plus actors Nana Visitor, Alexander Siddig, Armin Shimerman, and Cirroc Lofton. Behr started off the panel by saying that they plan to release the entire “Season Eight” writers’ room session from the What We Left Behind documentary. That session ran five hours in length. Extended interviews would also be included.

The actors then spoke about their characters and the growth of those characters during the show.

The next video features Shimerman and Robert Hewitt Wolfe. In this panel, “Armin Shimerman (Quark) and Robert Hewitt Wolfe (DS9 writer/executive story editor) take us along on this must-see deep dive into the elements that made the DS9 characters who they were, starting in the writers’ room and ending with the actors on set – a truly fascinating panel!”

The next video is The Influence of Strong Women in Star Trek panel. “From Uhura to T’Pol, from Kira to Janeway; Nana Visitor, Mary Chieffo, Malissa Longo, and Amy Imhoff discuss what makes the female characters of Star Trek so amazing, the impact they had on girls growing up throughout the decades, and the future of strong women in Star Trek.”

The next panel is The Creation of the Dominion with Ira Steven Behr and Robert Hewitt Wolfe. In this panel, you will see “two of the brilliant minds that created this incredibly intricate and vast storyline of characters, worlds, and diplomacy.” Behr and Wolfe “sit down with us to tell us all about it, in fascinating detail.”

Finally, The Deep Space Nine’s 2nd Generation talks about “the characters that grew and changed before our eyes during the epic seven-year journey of Deep Space Nine. After the series ended, these up-and-comers had a new story to tell – their story. Featuring Andy Robinson (Garak), Max Grodenchik (Rom), Hana Hatae, (Molly O’Brien), and Cirroc Lofton (Jake Sisko). Aron Eisenberg’s wife, Malissa Longo, is our special guest, giving us her and Aron’s perspective on Nog.”

So that’s almost five-and-a-half hours of Deep Space Nine goodness. Enjoy!

Source: The 7th Rule YouTube Page