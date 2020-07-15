Unbelievable!!!!! To Debut Online

The science-fiction comedy Unbelievable!!!!! will premiere August 1 online, according to TrekMovie.

Unbelievable!!!!! is a “sci-fi parody about four astronauts, one of which is a marionette, who travel to the moon on a rescue mission only to discover a fiendish plot to invade Earth from evil alien plants. The film stars Snoop Dogg, Michael Madsen, and a vast array of former Star Trek actors including Nichelle Nichols, Chase Masterson, Garrett Wang, and Tim Russ.”

The movie is a who’s who of Star Trek actors, including (in addition to the abovementioned actors) Robert Picardo, Linda Park, Manu Intiraymi, Armin Shimerman, Vaughn Armstrong, Gary Graham, Anthony Montgomery, Marina Sirtis, Nana Visitor, Walter Koenig, Michael Dorn, Julie Warner, Dina Meyer, Olivia d’Abo, Jeffrey Combs, John Billingsley, Max Grodénchik, Casey Biggs, Gary Lockwood, Michael Forest, Jack Donner, Connor Trinneer, Dominic Keating, Brenda Bakke, Patti Yasutake, Steve Rankin, Michael Dante, Sean Kenney, BarBara Luna, Beverly Washburn, Celeste Yarnall, Bobby Clark, Jasmine Anthony, Menina Fortunato, McKenzie Westmore, Crystal Allen, and Christopher Doohan.

Unbelievable!!!!! will make its debut on Saturday, August 1, at noon PT. The premiere will cost $19.99 and will include the movie, as well as “a candid chat with Writer/Director Steven L. Fawcette and Producer Angelique Fawcette,” which will be thirty minutes in length.

A virtual Convention Green Room event is also available. It’s a “live Nine-Hour Event hosted by Steven L. Fawcette, Writer/Director of Unbelievable!!!!! and Producer Angelique Fawcette. In this event, virtual attendees will be able to ask questions of both the Fawcettes, and other celebrity guests who will be “popping in.” In addition, there will be deleted scenes, a blooper reel, behind-the-scenes images and contests with prizes.

For more information and/or to purchase your tickets, head to the link located here.

Source: TrekMovievia Livestream Events Kartra