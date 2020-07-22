Thursday’s Comic-Con At Home Trek Panels

Thursday will be a big day for Trek fans at the online Comic-Con@Home convention.

Beginning at 10 AM (Pacific Time), the Star Trek Universe Virtual Panel will be of interest to Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and Star Trek: Lower Decks fans.

“Star Trek broke barriers when it first premiered more than fifty years ago, inspiring people of all walks of life by championing cultural diversity, scientific advancement, and the exploration of new frontiers. Today, this legacy carries on through the Star Trek series on CBS All Access, where Starfleet and new characters alike take on exciting missions and explore uncharted areas of the universe while keeping true to the ideals of Star Trek that society needs now more than ever. Join us as we virtually bring together the casts and producers from Star Trek: Discovery, new animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Picard.

“Dominic Patten, Deadline‘s senior editor, moderates the overall Star Trek Universe panels with an introduction and discussion with Secret Hideout executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin who give a glimpse of what’s ahead in the ever-expanding franchise.”

For Star Trek: Discovery fans:

“The cast of Star Trek: Discovery reprises their roles in a virtual table read of the season two finale Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2. Cast scheduled to appear, include Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Chieffo (L’Rell), Tig Notaro (Commander Jett Reno), Alan Van Sprang (Captain Leland), Jayne Brook (Admiral Katrina Cornwall), and the Discovery Bridge crew Emily Coutts (Lt. Detmer), Oyin Oladejo (Lt. J.G. Owosekun), Patrick Kwok-Choon (Lt. Rhys), Ronnie Rowe Jr. (Lt. J.G. Bryce), Sara Mitich (Lt. Nilsson), and upcoming Start Trek: Strange New World stars Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Number One), and Ethan Peck (Spock), alongside Star Trek: Discovery executive producer and co-showrunner Michelle Paradise and executive producer Olatunde Osunsanmi, who also directed the season two finale. Act one of the table read will make its world premiere at Comic-Con@Home followed by a brief cast Q&A.”

Next up is Star Trek: Lower Decks:

“Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), creator, showrunner, and executive producer of the upcoming animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks, which premieres Thursday, August 6 on CBS All Access, will debut an exclusive extended first look from the premiere episode. McMahan also moderates a fun discussion with the Starfleet crew residing in the ‘lower decks’ of the U.S.S. Cerritos, including ‘Ensign Beckett Mariner’ voiced by Tawny Newsome, ‘Ensign Brad Boimler’ voiced by Jack Quaid, ‘Ensign Tendi’ voiced by Noël Wells, and ‘Ensign Rutherford’ voiced by Eugene Cordero and the ship’s bridge crew including ‘Captain Carol Freeman’ voiced by Dawnn Lewis, ‘Commander Jack Ransom’ voiced by Jerry O’Connell, ‘Lieutenant Shaxs’ voiced by Fred Tatasciore, and ‘Doctor T’Ana’ voiced by Gillian Vigman.

Star Trek: Picard fans will enjoy the next discussion.

“Patrick Stewart and the lively cast of the hit original series Star Trek: Picard, come together (virtually) for the first time post-finale to discuss the critically acclaimed first season. Cast members scheduled to appear includes Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Isa Briones (Dahj/Soji), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), and Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal Rios) along with special guest stars Brent Spiner (Data/Dr. Soong), Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), and Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi).”

At noon PT will be the All the Starfleet Ladies: Then and Now panel.

“From Uhura to Janeway to Burnham, Star Trek has a rich history of portraying complex, powerful female-identifying characters. How do Star Trek authors perceive their role in continuing this legacy in their Star Trek novels? Join Una McCormack (author of Picard: The Last Best Hope), Swapna Krishna (space, tech, and pop culture journalist), author Cassandra Rose Clarke, L.J. Jackson (publicity manager at Saga Press), and moderator Kendra James (editor at StarTrek.com), as they examine the ladies of Star Trek from its inception to the present.”

At five PM PT is The Science of Star Trek: Three Generations of Advice panel.

“From transporters to ‘tech the tech’ to spore drives, Star Trek led in filmed TV sci-fi from its very birth DNA through its sequels with real and projected science, inspiring generations of astronauts and futurists like no other space franchise. And now, every titled science advisor for the Trek TV series since 1991 (season five of Star Trek: The Next Generation) joins ‘Dr. Trek’ Larry Nemecek (Portal 47) to examine that legacy today: Has the old science-vs.-story tension evolved with savvier audiences? Zoom-ing in with answers and anecdotes are scientists-turned-writers Naren Shankar, advising seasons five and six of Star Trek: The Next Generation (now showrunner/executive producer on The Expanse), André Bormanis and his nineteen total Trek seasons after that (now co-executive producer, The Orville), and Dr. Erin Macdonald (all six current Star Trek series shooting/in development).”

Check back tomorrow for Friday’s panels of interest.

To watch, head to the link here where actual links for all of the panels will be found.

Source: Comic-Con@home