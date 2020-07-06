This Week’s Virtual Trek Events

In the absence of in-person conventions due to COVID-19, several virtual events this week will be of interest to Star Trek fans.

On Wednesday, July 8 at 8 PM EDT, A Masterclass with Michael Dorn will take place. Here is a description of that event from Dramaversity: “…this very special live, one-hour virtual drama class…will focus on Michael’s overall acting career, as well as his experience behind the camera as a director, writer and producer. Fans and acting students will get to personally ask Michael questions about how he’s achieved his success and what advice he has to offer.

“As Michael routinely appears at conventions greeting his fans and talking all things Star Trek, in this acting class he is looking forward to discussing other aspects of his career, and we ask that questions please focus on experiences, stories and advice apart from that one beloved Klingon role. You’ll surely be excited to learn things about Michael you never knew before.”

The cost for the Michael Dorn Masterclass is $39.00 and more details can be found here.

On Thursday, July 9 at 6 PM ET, GalaxyCon Live will feature two Klingon favorites – JG Hertzler and Robert O’Reilly. As with the other GalaxyCon Live events, there will be opportunities to purchase personal chats, autographs and video recordings. More information can be found here.

On Friday July 10, Shore Leave 41.5 – The Virtual Experience begins. According to Shore Leave, “We’re planning to have some fun with this! We’ll still be presenting Fan Panels, Science Presentations, and Author Panels as well as a Virtual Masquerade during the Shore Leave weekend. But afterward, throughout the summer and into the fall, we’ll present additional events on an ongoing basis. To make things even more interesting, Farpoint and Balticon will also contribute programming to these ongoing activities.”

There will be panels Friday night through Sunday afternoon and the full schedule can be found here. There will even be a Shore Leave Masquerade, which will “be held as a compilation of pre-recorded videos and photos with Master of Ceremonies Dave Keefer, to be aired Saturday July 11, 2020 at 8pm on the Shore Leave website and social media pages.”

On Saturday, July 11 at noon ET, GalaxyCon Live will present William Shatner. The livestream Q&A with Shatner is free, and go here to find out more and to reserve your place.

Source: GalaxyConvia Shore Leave