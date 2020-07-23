Today was the Star Trek Universe panel at Comic-Con@home, and TrekToday was able to attend since it was online.

Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin were on first, announcing the name of the Nickelodeon Trek series for kids (Star Trek: Prodigy). And Kurtzman revealed that ten stories have broken for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds!

For the Star Trek: Discovery panel, there was a table read of Act 1 of Such Sweet Sorrow Part 2. For fans wishing for a full virtual table read of the episode, a link will be provided for that tomorrow and TrekToday will update the article once that link it appears.

After the table read, there was a short Q&A and Wilson Cruz spoke about his character and what to expect in Season Three. “Culber had made a choice,” he said. “He’s taken a risk without knowing what’s going to happen. He chooses to stay on the Discovery. And because of that choice, he gets to save his life, Paul’s life, and I think in that moment, he realizes that everything he has ever wanted, and everything that he needs is right here between these two people.”

Ethan Peck updated fans on Spock, telling fans that Burnham had helped Spock to accept his human side. “Spock’s interaction with Michael Burnham is essential to transforming Spock from somebody who’s been born on Vulcan and is half human, that has been taught to be Vulcan and I think Michael Burnham gives him the permission to be human,” said Peck. “And teaches him what it is to be human, so that is essential to the development of Spock.”

Anson Mount told fans that Pike will have to learn to live with his gruesome fate with the help of others, but at the present moment, Pike is still dealing with it inside himself. “The biggest thing, obviously, was seeing my future and when you see how it’s all gonna end, and it’s not so pretty, what do you do with that? I think there’s a reason we can only see our past ’cause we’re a very neurotic species, and we wouldn’t know to comport ourselves. And so I think ultimately the question comes, how do you move forward? And then I think he’s probably going to wrestle with how he can best utilize the rest of his life for the good of the world, the universe.”

Next up was the Star Trek: Lower Decks panel. In this panel, some of the actors voicing the characters described their characters. Tawny Newsome, voicing Ensign Beckett Mariner, said that her character “doesn’t always play by the rules, event though she could ’cause she’s good at things.”

Jack Quaid (Ensign Brad Boimler) is the “ultimate Starfleet nerd,” said Quaid. “He’s like a complete fanboy for all the captains and the first officers, basically anyone who works on the bridge, and he wants to be like them so bad that his is obsessed with rank and ranking up. And he figures the best way to do that is to go as by the book as possible. So he follows every Starfleet rule to a T.”

Noël Wells‘ Ensign Tendi character is “excited by everything,” said Wells. She’s unflappable, even if there’s weird things happening she somehow turns it into this optimist point of view. So she’s just very excited.”

Ensign Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) is the cyborg, said Cordero. “He loves the fact that he is half mechanics, ’cause he loves the mechanics. He’s an engineer guy. He’s all about the tech talk. He’s the guy you want on your trivia team talking about every single ship that’s ever been in the galaxy or beyond.”

Gillian Vigman (Caitian Doctor T’Ana) has “an extreme responsibility,” said Vigman; “to take care of basically everybody on board.” She’s more of a “scary, crusty alley cat.”

Bajoran Security Chief Lt. Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore) will “shoot first [and] ask questions later,” said Tatasciore. “He is no nonsense; he is a Bajoran that’s got a chip on his shoulder as he should. He’s hardcore, but in some ways terrible for security, because he’s just like ‘Oh, someone’s hailing? FIRE! I suggest we hail fire on them…At the same time, he kicks ass and gets the job done.”

Commander Jack Ransom (Jerry O’Connell), “has a pretty short fuse,” said O’Connell. “I don’t think he’s the easiest person to work for, but he does deeply care about Starfleet. He just does and says things that I’m not sure we could get away with on other Star Trek franchises.”

“As the Captain,” said Dawnn Lewis (Captain Carol Freeman), “I never feel confident, and I never feel in command. I always feel like I’m talking for talk-sake, and people are just gonna do whatever they’re going to do anyway, but I take myself very, very seriously. [she] is vital, she’s important, and she is control, and in charge.”

A preview of the first episode was shown, which you can watch below.

Next up was the Star Trek: Picard panel, where the actors discussed working on the first season, from auditioning to working with Sir Patrick Stewart. Brent Spiner talked about the closure fans received when it came to his Data character.

Source: Comic-Con@home