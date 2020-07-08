The Next Generation Coming To Pluto TV

Next week, ViacomCBS will add forty CBS and Comedy Central shows including Star Trek: The Next Generation to Pluto TV, a free streaming service.

Other shows coming include: CSI: Miami, CSI: NY, Survivor, South Park (seasons one through ten), MacGyver, Beverly Hills 90210, America’s Next Top Model, Moesha, Sister Sister, and more.

“Pluto TV is the leading free streaming television service in America and is distinguished by both the quantity and quality of its content,” said Tom Ryan, CEO and co-founder of Pluto TV. “Pluto TV is one of the broadest and deepest streaming services in the world, and guaranteed to offer something for everyone, on any device, for free.”

Pluto TV can be found here.

Source: Deadline